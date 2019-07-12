Saunders: Bureau of Aging & Disabilities best kept secret service in Carroll County

With the burgeoning older population comes the need to look carefully at the services and programs offered by Carroll County’s area agency on aging, known as the Bureau of Aging & Disabilities. While many people seem to think that they do not need the services offered at the Bureau or that they do not qualify for such services, many others do not even know that the Bureau exists or what services it offers. What a loss! But what an opportunity to get acquainted with Bureau personnel and what they can do for those of us in our prime and facing health or living crises, adults of any age living with a disability, those with transportation issues, veterans of any age.