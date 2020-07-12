Saunders: A pandemic positive? Many placing more emphasis on spiritual matters

While listening to the White House coronavirus pandemic news conference every day, I soon realized that the medical experts would be given a few minutes each afternoon/evening to explain their findings and their recommendations to the American people, but only after President Trump droned on for an hour and more about his accomplishments and how “great” he is while excoriating any whoever crossed him. The process became Trump’s new method of campaigning for reelection, and gave short shrift to the pandemic. Oh, yes, he wanted to be the one in charge — remember, he would be the one to decide when to open the country again, until he was chided and realized that the governors have that constitutional right. He quickly backed off because he won’t take the blame if opening up too soon causes some worse disaster.