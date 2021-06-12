Saunders: Just getting to my best years yet … the older I get

The sentiments, though not particularly new, as you can see, are reminiscent of a message from the Old Testament scriptures that tell us that with age comes wisdom and clarity about the meaning and value of life, something that can only happen because of having lived a long and thoughtful life. Living in the moment and for the moment seems to be another piece of wisdom that the song espouses: on the one hand, it is the people we love, not “money and stuff,” that makes those moments rich; and on the other hand, the moment becomes a way of knowing and understanding ourselves before the moment becomes just a memory.