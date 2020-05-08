Saunders: Three who are making a difference in the lives of many

Staehlin’s sidekick these days is 88-year-old John Newcomb with an electrical background and the ability to wire the electrical circuit for the remote that opens the two front doors (above) for the handicapped to enter easily. The two have been working together locally on fixing wheelchairs, rollators, and power operated vehicles (POVs), now concentrating on POVs for residents of the Village. They have loaner POVs for which the resident only pays for the batteries at a reduced cost. For the resident who owns a POV, Staehlin and Newcomb will make minor repairs and get batteries at a discount with no charge for labor. Any minor fee that is charged goes into a maintenance fund for future purchases.