Saunders: ‘Grow old along with me’: Looking back and looking forward to 80

I began writing for the Times in August of 2012, almost nine years ago, at the age of almost 71, after I retired from my job as director of church & public relations at Carroll Lutheran Village. The column, on being a “senior,” was part of the Seniors section of the paper at the time, usually designating people who were over 65 – and I certainly fit that category. Back then I knew people who were not old even at 83 or 97 and marveled at people in their 80s and 90s that did not act old. But I also knew people who seemed “old” at 40 or 50!