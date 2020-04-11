Saunders: Carroll Lutheran a school where education is formed in faith

First and foremost, instruction is individualized. That does not mean that the student goes off to do as he or she pleases; rather it means that the student receives instruction geared to his or her learning abilities with the goal of having the student keep pace with the program and excel. For example, students with IEPs (Individualized Educational Programs) receive special attention that gives them the ability to keep up with their classes. In fact, the School’s Special Educator is certified to teach grades K to 8 and holds additional certification in Reading, Special Education and Wilson. She provides instruction and advocacy services, supervises the implementation of IEPs and 504 Plans, and collaborates with Carroll County Public Schools to coordinate case management.