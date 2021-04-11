Saunders: Youthful enthusiasm: History of Carroll Lutheran Village, part III

Some of that initial money came from Harry Krug ($100,000) and Frances Miller ($93,000) and from the Estate of John and Evlyn Diven ($1.9+M). The Divens had moved to 201 St. Mark Way in September 1983, because of Dr. Krug’s salesmanship. After John died Evlyn began talking to her neighbor, Harry Burkhardt, about what she should do with the balance of her estate after leaving endowments to Carroll Hospital, the Historical Society of Westminster, the Westminster United Methodist Church, and the Shriner’s. Harry suggested leaving it to the Village for the building of assisted living; she liked the idea and the rest is history.