Saunders: The History of a Carroll Lutheran Village, Part II

Not all the residents of the Health Care Center were older folks. Robert “Robbie” Smith, who was seriously injured and paralyzed in an accident at a young age, was the youngest resident and spent many years there. And then there were those who came to Carroll Lutheran Village because it is a continuing care community where they could move initially into a residential home but after experiencing debilitating health issues could receive the care of the nursing home setting. Herbert and Marie Gorgas represented just such a couple. Having moved to a cottage in August 1981 from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Marie suffered several strokes that meant that she spent six years in the Health Care Center. But Herb was able to visit her every day and even have dinner with her, much to his delight.