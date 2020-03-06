Saunders: A tribute to a man of God for all seasons and occasions

His very creative ‘Live Nativities’ at Christmas injected humor during the telling of the birth of our Savior with a real baby that had been born to one of the Village’s employees. In the early years sheep and small cattle stood on tarps and adorned one section of the front of the chapel. Then one year — because camels are hard to find in Carroll County — Jimmie used three small dogs belonging to residents to represent the camels, my dog one of the three. My “camel” couldn’t wait to get to the baby Jesus and lick his face! Thankfully, the mother playing Mary laughed as well as the audience.