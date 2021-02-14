Saunders: The history of Carroll Lutheran Village, Part I

That motion in August 1977 to incorporate came just a bit shy of two years after the first discussion on the third Thursday in September 1975, among the ministers of the Westminster District (now Conference) about the need for a nursing home in the Carroll County area. When the Rev. Roland Ries, then dean of the district, asked the new pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, the Rev. Dr. Fred Eckhardt, whether he had any special dreams or projects in mind for the district — Fred had been pastor at Grace just since Sept. 1, 1975 — he was initially taken aback but soon recovered enough to ask whether there was any hope of establishing a nursing home in the district for their needy elderly parishioners rather than having them go all the way to Washington, D.C.