After surgery, the day involved drinking water and ginger ale to coat my mouth and throat — and yes, even some throwing up from the anesthesia. The next day involved finally getting up and walking with a walker. I think I was trying to get out of the hospital quickly as I went “scooting” around the hallway of the hospital, so much so that I was discharged the evening of the second day! Of course, the discharge was not handled very well as I was not given any real paperwork to tell me how to act and how to respond. I was left with lots of questions as the end of that first week progressed and had to email my doctor’s office often for advice.