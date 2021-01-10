Saunders: Carroll Lutheran Village residents share their coping wisdom

Another couple, Eloise and Bob, added still other dimensions to the conversation. When initially asked how they were faring during the pandemic their response was “Good enough!” In fact, Eloise said she had not felt any stress or anxiety. Perhaps Bob’s explanation can clarify her point. He said: “I already, along with my wife as companion and caretaker, had some practice with life restrictions, not uncommon for someone 86 years old. Major surgery a few years ago left me with some already limiting disabilities – even as I continue to improve – an unknowing practice for our COVID lock-down.” Bob even feels that “old age, though not always too thrilling in its own right, might be half a blessing in disguise during COVID.” He still engages in walks, chatting with neighbors, phone calls and e-mails, all designed to “keep a social context.” Having found time during the restrictions, Eloise kept up with basic housekeeping while also making herself do the “little, nagging jobs I’d rather neglect” but for which there was time now. She budgeted minimal social contacts, but “those treasured trips out for must-do shopping feel unhurriedly time-consuming and fulfilling.”