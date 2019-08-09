Safe Kids Carroll: Now’s the time to focus on back-to-school safety

If they live close enough, children may have the opportunity to walk to school. Make sure that they walk on the sidewalk, if one is available. If walking on a street is the only option, be sure they walk facing traffic. Before crossing the street, stop and look left, right and left again to check for cars. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing and always cross at crosswalks or intersections. Stay alert and avoid distracted walking, such as using cell phones or listening to music.