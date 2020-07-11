Safe Kids Carroll County: Tips to avoid riding mower injuries

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that 34,000 consumer injuries related to riding mowers incidents were treated annually in hospital emergency rooms during 2010-2012. An annual average of about 90 deaths was attributed to riding mowers during 2007-2009. Fatal incidents have several common patterns: the machine tips over, the rider falls under or is run over by the machine (incidents involving young children are in this category), or the person is thrown from or falls off the machine.