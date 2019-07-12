Safe Kids Carroll: Safety tips for kids who stay home alone

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly 7 million school-age children are routinely left home alone. Under Maryland law, a child must be at least 8 years old to be left alone in a house or car. State law also says a child must be at least 13 years old to baby-sit another child. Generally, it is left up to the parent to decide whether a child who is at least 8 is mature enough to be home alone.