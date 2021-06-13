Safe Kids Carroll County: Tips for pool safety include active supervision

Every day, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, five are children aged 14 or younger. Drowning ranks third among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States. For children ages 5 and under, close to 350 drown in residential swimming pools each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. From 2005-2014, there were an average of 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings (non-boating related) annually in the United States – about 10 deaths per day. Kids drown quickly and quietly; a drowning child cannot cry or shout for help. If a child is missing, always check the pool first – there’s no time to spare.