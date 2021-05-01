Safe Kids Carroll County: Children’s Mental Health Matters! campaign runs May 2-8

The Annual Children’s Mental Health Matters! Campaign goal is through school and community champions across the state to raise awareness of the importance of children’s mental health. The campaign also helps reduce the stigma of mental health concerns, lets parents know that they are not alone in caring for children with mental health needs, and connects families throughout the State of Maryland with information and services to help their child. This statewide campaign is coordinated by the Mental Health Association of Maryland and the Maryland Coalition of Families.