Safe Kids Carroll: Tips to prevent children from choking

A child who is choking cannot make noise to attract your attention. If your child cannot breathe, cough, talk or cry, be prepared to use the Heimlich Maneuver quickly to dislodge solid foods that are blocking the airway. The technique for infants and toddlers differs somewhat from that for adults. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents participate in either the American Heart Association’s Pediatric Basic Life Support Course, or the American Red Cross’s Infant and Child CPR Course. For more information, call the Safe Kids Coalition at 410-876-4448.