Safe Kids Carroll County: Food choices and mealtime behavior can prevent choking

As children begin to move from baby food to table food, the possibility of choking is something parents need to be aware of. Having teeth doesn’t mean children can handle all foods. The grinding action of a child’s teeth is not very effective until at least 3 to 4 years of age. Children have small upper airways, inexperience with chewing and a natural tendency to put objects in their mouths. Choking occurs when food or small objects get caught in the throat and block the airway. According to the National Safety Council’s Injury Facts 2017, choking was the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury deaths.