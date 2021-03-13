Safe Kids Carroll County: National Poison Prevention Week raises awareness

National Poison Prevention Week is March 21-27 and is used to raise awareness of poison prevention nationwide.
This week is an opportunity to highlight dangers of poisonings for people of all ages. Almost anything can be poisonous if it is used in the wrong way, in the wrong amount, or by the wrong person.
The theme chosen for this year’s National Poison Prevention Week celebration by the American Association of Poison Control Centers is “Prepare, Prevent, and Protect.”
Prepare
Add our nationwide phone number, 1-800-222-1222, into your mobile phone or text ‘POISON’ to 797979. You can also display the number in your home on a poison center magnet or sticker.
Prevent
Be sure to use products safely and store potential poisons up, away, and out of sight. More than 90% of poisonings happen in the home. We suggest going through each room of your home using our poison safety checklist available in English and Spanish on our website to learn about the poisons found in each room and take steps to store them safely.
Protect
Use tools such as child-resistant packaging and cabinet latches and read the label and directions before using all medicines or household products.
For more information, visit the Maryland Poison Center at www.mdpoison.com. You can request a free poison safety packet for your home by clicking the button on the homepage.
Follow the MPC on Facebook, Twitter, and the e-Antidote blog. And follow the Carroll County Health Department on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for additional information throughout the week.
Emily Paterson, BS, CHES, is public education and communication specialist for the Maryland Poison Center.