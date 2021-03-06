Safe Kids Carroll County: Lack of sleep can cause injuries

Forty-one percent of drivers have admitted to falling asleep at the wheel at some point and one in 10 drivers reported that they had within the past year. Shift workers and people that work long hours are six times more likely to drive drowsy. Fifteen percent of all heavy truck crashes involves drowsy driving. Forty-two percent of those that reported driving drowsy said they become stressed behind the wheel, 32% get impatient and 12% tend to drive faster. These effects can cause other roadway problems such as road rage and distracted driving.