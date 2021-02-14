Carroll County Safe Kids: Keep home safe with winter fire tips

For fireplaces, keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or sparks jumping out. Do not burn paper in your fireplace. Put the fire out before you go to sleep or leave your home. Have your chimney inspected and cleaned each year by a professional. Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, at least 3 feet from your home. Store ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings.