Men are more likely than women to drive while drowsy (56% vs. 45%) and are almost twice as likely as women to fall asleep while driving (22% vs. 12%). Adults with children in the household are more likely to drive drowsy than those without children (59% vs. 45%). Shift workers are more likely than those who work a regular daytime schedule to drive to or from work drowsy at least a few days a month (36% vs. 25%). Commercial drivers, especially the long-haul driver’s account for 15% of all heavy truck crashes involving fatigue. People with undiagnosed or untreated disorders, such as those with untreated obstructive sleep apnea, have been shown to have up to a seven times increased risk of falling asleep at the wheel. Business travelers who spend many hours behind the wheel or in the air may be jet-lagged.