Safe Carroll: Precautions and tips for motorcyclists on the road

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website (nhtsa.gov), there were 4,985 motorcyclists killed in crashes in 2018.
Motorcyclists make up a small percentage of vehicles on the road but are 28 times more likely to die in a traffic crash than a passenger riding in a car. It is especially important for everyone to be aware of their surroundings while driving in order to keep yourself and motorcyclists safe on the road.
For motorcyclists on the road, the it is important to keep mind the following guidelines.
Wear the proper protection
· Choosing the right helmet is important in keeping your brain safe in the event of a crash.
· Arms and legs should be completely covered when riding a motorcycle, ideally wearing leather or denim. This helps to provide protection and prevent dehydration in a crash.
· Boots or shoes should be high enough to cover the ankles.
· Gloves protect the hands and provides a better grip.
· Wearing bright clothing with reflective material can also help to make yourself more visible to other drivers on the road.
Ride responsibly
· Obey all traffic laws such as traffic lights, signs, speed limits, and lane markings.
· Use turn signals before changing lanes and leave plenty of room between your motorcycle and the car in front of you.
· Ride defensively! The majority of all motorcycle crashes are caused due to vehicles not seeing the motorcyclists.
· Ride sober or get pulled over.
Safe riding from all motorists will help decrease the number of fatalities and injuries on the roads. Keeping in mind a motorcyclist’s size and visibility, and raising awareness for motorcycle safety will make sharing the road safer for all drivers.
For more information, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/motorcycle-safety.
Mackenzie Miller, who attends Towson University, is an intern with the Carroll County Health Department.