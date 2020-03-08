Safe Kids Carroll: Observing National Poison Prevention Week could save a life

National Poison Prevention Week is March 15 through March 21 and is used to raise awareness of poison prevention nationwide.
This week is an opportunity to highlight dangers of poisonings for people of all ages. Almost anything can be poisonous … if it is used in the wrong way, in the wrong amount, or by the wrong person.
How can you observe National Poison Prevention Week?
Be prepared
Always be prepared for a poison emergency.
Save the nationwide phone number in your phone 1-800-222-1222 or text ‘POISON’ to 797979.
Poison-proof your home
Ninety percent of poisonings happen in the home. To prevent a potential poisoning, look for potential poisons in each room of your home. These items should be stored up, away, and out of sight.
· Kitchen: Medicines and vitamins, dishwasher detergent, oven cleaner, cleaning supplies, furniture polish, spoiled food.
· Family Room: Alcoholic beverages, batteries, carbon monoxide, cigarettes, matches, plants.
· Bathroom: Medicines & vitamins, toothpaste, mouthwash, soap, hair products, lotions & creams, nail care products, tub/shower/toilet cleaners, rubbing alcohol.
· Bedroom: Medicines & vitamins, cosmetics, jewelry cleaner, perfume, and carbon monoxide.
· Laundry room and garage: Bleach, carbon monoxide, laundry detergents & packets, kerosene & gasoline, paint removers & thinners, bug & weed killers, antifreeze, fertilizers.
First aid
If you think someone has been poisoned, practice first aid for poisoning. If the person is not breathing, is unconscious, or having seizures, call 911 right away. If the person is still breathing, conscious, and not having seizures, call the Maryland Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 after performing the following first aid:
· Poison on the Skin: Remove contaminated clothing and jewelry then rinse the skin with lukewarm water for 10 minutes.
· Poison in the Eye: Flush the eye with lukewarm (not hot) water poured from a large glass two or three inches from the eye or from the faucet or shower. Repeat this for 15 minutes. Have victim blink as much as possible while flooding the eye. Do not force the eyelid open.
· Inhaled Poison: Avoid breathing fumes and immediately get the victim to fresh air. Open doors and windows wide. If victim is not breathing, start CPR.
· Swallowed Poison: Gently wipe out mouth and give a small amount of water. Do not make the person vomit by putting a finger in their throat or giving Syrup of Ipecac, egg whites, mustard, or any other home remedies. Syrup of Ipecac is a medicine that makes a person vomit. Its use is no longer recommended by the MPC or the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Spread the word
Tell your families, neighbors, and coworkers about poisons and how to keep themselves safe.
For more information, visit the Maryland Poison Center at www.mdpoison.com. You can request a free poison safety packet for your home by clicking the button on the homepage.
Text "POISON" to 797979 to save the contact info for the poison center in your smartphone.
Lauren Harrison is with the Carroll County Health Department and Emily Paterson is with the MD Poison Center.