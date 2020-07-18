Merritt: Wearing a mask is not about sacrificing liberties, it’s about everyone’s survival | COMMENTARY

Generations following World War II never experienced the hardships of The Great Depression. We’ve basked in the liberties our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents made possible for us. Some of them have talked about things such as rationing, having one good dress or suit to wear for special occasions, never having had a vacation, never going out to a restaurant and, if lucky, having one Christmas present as a child. My grandparents even worried about using too much electricity and often sat in the dark. Strangely, they never seemed to regard any of these things as sacrifices. They worked hard like all of their neighbors in what was a necessary way of life.