Pet Wise: The healing power of therapy dogs

These organizations have similar requirements for therapy dog candidates: be calm and social with strangers; be able to adjust to loud noises and fast movements and are comfortable with other dogs because several therapy dogs may be present during visitations at the same facilities; be at least 1 year old; have lived with the owner for at least six months; can consistently perform basic obedience skills; remain calm when being handled (petted, grabbed, hugged, etc.) by different people; and tolerate the sights, smells, sounds and equipment found in nursing home and hospital settings (like wheelchairs, walkers, IV poles, etc.). Some organizations use the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizenship Test to evaluate potential therapy dog candidates.