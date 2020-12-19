Pet Wise: Keeping pets and guests safe during unusual holiday season

Christmas tree hazards include tree preservatives added to water, which can be toxic if ingested. To prevent a tree from being knocked over make sure it is weighted down securely. Cover or hide cords electric cords because when chewed they can cause electrocution. Avoid hanging tinsel, threaded popcorn garlands or ribbon because these tempting items can be fatal to your pet if swallowed. Cats are especially attracted to tinsel. If ribbon or tinsel protrudes from your pet’s mouth or rectum cut it off. Do not try to pull it out because the esophagus or intestines could be seriously damaged. Immediately contact a veterinarian because surgery may be necessary to save your pet’s life. Glass ornaments can cut the tissues of the gastrointestinal tract of a pet if swallowed. Broken ornaments and ornaments with hooks can inflict serious wounds to a pet’s body. Hang delicate ornaments high on the tree and fasten them securely. Keep holiday plants and Christmas trees inaccessible to pets by closing doors to block access or set up barricades like baby gates or other enclosure devices.