Pet Wise: With rabies a deadly threat, keep distance from wildlife and keep vets vaccinated

According to Joe Mancuso, the rabies coordinator for the Carroll County Health Department, rabies is endemic (common) in the wildlife population in our area. This can cause a problem when our pets come into contact with wild animals. Last year, a local veterinarian experienced this first hand when a rabid raccoon came into her house through the cat door in her basement. The raccoon bit her dog and attacked her cat. The veterinarian’s husband and son were both bitten when trying to get the raccoon out of their house. Fortunately, the pets were up to date with their rabies vaccines and both her husband and son also received vaccinations.