With such a large variety of toys on the market designed to stimulate a cat’s intellect and senses, a kitten may prefer an object like a plastic cap he found around the house instead of a purchased expensive toy. The vetstreet.com website warns cat owners that “many items people think of as traditional kitten toys are also the most dangerous. String, ribbon, sewing thread, yarn and rubber bands are potentially deadly if swallowed. These items are easily swallowed because cats have tongues covered with rearward-facing barbs that make it hard for them to spit out string, yarn and similar things. Such long objects, if ingested, tend to travel lengthwise along the intestines. They can cause the intestine to scrunch up accordion-style, even turning in on itself like a sock. This is a life-threatening medical condition that usually requires surgery to correct.”