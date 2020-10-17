Pet Wise: Can the amazing canine nose detect coronavirus? Doggone right it can.

Dogs are blessed with a remarkable sense of smell and they can identify scents an estimated 100,000 times better than humans. The canine’s talented nose has been vital for search and rescue operations as well as assisting law enforcement agencies and the military with finding drugs, cadavers, firearms and explosives. Detection dog are utilized daily to find contraband foods, plants and other substances at airports and sea ports. Dogs can also detect cancer and malaria in humans. Seizure response dogs assist people with seizure disorders by standing guard during the seizure or seeking help. Some dogs are able to predict seizures. These remarkable dogs warn people before a seizure starts so the person can move to a safe place to sit down. Dogs are also detecting changes in blood sugar levels for people with diabetes.