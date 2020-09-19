Pet Wise: The healing powers of a cat’s purr | COMMENTARY

Lyons explains that "most cat species produce a ‘purr-like’ vocalization which people generally view as a form of communication or as an expression of pleasure. Cats purr as a result of being stroked or fed or when they are nursing kittens. Lyons states that "the vibration of the cat’s diaphragm, which with larynx creates the purr, requires energy. If an animal is injured it would not use this energy unless it was beneficial to their survival. If purring is a healing mechanism, it may help them recover faster and could save their life. Because cats have adapted to conserve energy by means of long periods of rest and sleep, it is possible that purring is a low energy mechanism that stimulates muscles and bones without using a lot of energy.”