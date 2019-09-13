Pet Wise: Rabies represents a continued threat in Carroll County, even in 2019

According to Joe Mancuso, the rabies coordinator for the Carroll County Health Department, “Rabies is endemic (common) in the wildlife population in our area. This can cause a problem when our pets come into contact with wild animals.” A local veterinarian experienced this firsthand when a rabid raccoon came into her house through the cat door in her basement. The raccoon bit her dog, attacked her cat, and her husband and son were both bitten when trying to get the raccoon out of the house. Fortunately, the pets were up to date on their rabies vaccines and the Carroll County Health Department followed up with the case and both the husband and son were also vaccinated. This example is one of many cases where indoor pets are exposed to rabies, and it illustrates the importance of keeping pets up to date on this vaccine.