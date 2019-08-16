Pet Wise: Exploring links between grain-free diets and cardiomyopathy in dogs

He states: “Over the past few years we have seen an increase in the incidence of DCM in dogs that were in breeds of dogs that were not perceived to be genetically predisposed to this disease. Many of these pets were eating boutique diets that were listed as grain free. Initially we were concerned about a deficiency in taurine as many golden retriever dogs had low blood taurine levels. Subsequently we have found numerous other dogs with normal taurine levels which has complicated the question of why these dogs developed heart disease. Taurine is still on our radar as it can still be related to development of this disease. We would suggest using diets that go through vigorous feed testing as well as diets where a certified veterinary nutritionist (American College of Veterinary Nutrition or ACVN ) are part of the team formulating the diet. Affected dogs were on diets that most often did not meet these standards. Dilated cardiomyopathy can be a devastating and life threatening disease so being cautious with the choice of diet can help reduce the risk of this disease developing in pets.”