Pet Wise: Can reptiles and amphibians make good pets?

According to petplace.com, reptiles and amphibians do not like being handled. Over time they may get used to being held but most will not. These animals are skittish because they have poor eyesight and are accustomed to spending time in the dark in burrows or undergrowth where they find prey. Most snakes cannot focus by changing the shape of the eye lens and must move its eye lens back and forth, which limits them from focusing on still objects and makes them extremely sensitive to movement. Snakes are also extremely sensitive to vibrations. When you approach a snake it senses your heat, movement and odor which may warn them of approaching danger. Therefore a “new” pet snake will need time to adjust to its surroundings.” Owners are advised to wait a couple of weeks before handling the animal.