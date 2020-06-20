Pet Wise: Safe indoor gardening tips for pet owners

“Sago Palms” are one of the most dangerous ornamental plants to both cats and dogs. All parts of the plant are toxic. However, the seeds contain the highest concentration of toxins. The main concern with exposure to this plant is liver failure. Vomiting is very common after exposures and can develop within minutes of ingestion. Other signs include severe vomiting and diarrhea with blood, lethargy, anorexia and seizures. Liver failure can develop within three days. It is important that you contact your veterinarian as soon as possible if your pet ingested part of this plant.