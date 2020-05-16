Pet Wise: Safe gardening practices for pet owners

The same goes for the dog that runs through a treated lawn, goes back in the house so that the chemical is tracked inside and the dog will continue to have exposure to the chemical. Dog cancers typically share the same initial symptoms that include weight loss, changes in eating, difficulty swallowing. By knowing and reporting these symptoms early on will help vets detect and diagnose dogs that could lead to more treatment options. Bladder cancer might be harder for owners to detect than lymphoma. The major symptoms are blood in the urine, frequent and painful urination.