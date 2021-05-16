Pet Wise: Coat care for pets, issues and grooming tips

Mats are the result of loose hair that gets twisted into the pet’s coat especially with poodles and poodle mixes. Debris like burrs can become imbedded into the coat causing pets to scratch themselves or when knots become wet and mesh in with the surrounding hair. Matting usually occurs in longer coated cats and can become a serious problem for a high-maintenance breeds like Persians. Obese, elderly and arthritic cats tend to develop mats due to their limited ability to turn their bodies to groom themselves. Dense mats may prevent air from reaching a pet’s skin surface and can lead to skin infections. Mats often occur under and on ears, in “armpits” and in the groin areas of dogs and cats. Heavily matted pets may express pain when trying to stretch or move.