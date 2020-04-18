Pet Wise: Be positive with pets during coronavirus pandemic

A fun family activity is to create enrichment toys that dispense treats like stuffing rubber Kong toys with a small dog biscuit and filling it with canned dog food. This activity can be accomplished by family members working together in an assembly line. The stuffed Kongs can be stored in a freezer and given to your dog to keep him busy in his crate when you are eating or not at home. If you have more than one dog, purchase at least two Kongs per dog, stuff and store them in your freezer. Crate the dogs separately with their Kongs. This versatile toy comes in several sizes and can be purchased from most pet supply stores and online. By the way, stuffed Kongs have been a big hit for the shelter dogs at the Humane Society of Carroll County.