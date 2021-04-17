Pet Wise: Grooming pets provides health and safety benefits

Grooming your own pet requires time, patience, knowledge, skill and the right tools. For owners unable to groom their pets there are numerous sources to turn to for professional pet grooming such as grooming salons where the pet is dropped off and picked up later after receiving their “new do.” Other groomers come to the pet’s home and work from a vehicle that is fully equipped with a grooming table, sink, shampoos and grooming tools. Many pet supply stores, veterinary hospitals, and kennels offer grooming services as well. For owners who want to maintain their professionally groomed pets’ appearance between professional grooming appointments can request instruction from the groomer for basic care tips, recommended tools and grooming products.