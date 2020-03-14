Pet Wise: Introducing a new dog to your current dog safely

· The Ohio State Veterinary School recommends having the person walking the new dog approach from the side and “catch up” to you and your dog as you walk. Pick an area where you can walk together with a little distance between the dogs. Do this in an area without a lot of people and dogs so that neither dog is over-stimulated. The walk ends at your home. If you have a yard and weather permits, bring the dogs into the yard before going into the house first on a long leash until you notice relaxed and “wiggly” body postures and interest from both dogs. When they appear to be relaxed and interested in a friendly manner, drop the leashes so they may interact but don’t let them jostle each other in the entryway and try to get them both into the house quickly so that one doesn’t react to the other dogs’ entrance later.