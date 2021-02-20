Pet Wise: Keeping pets safe during winter weather

Frozen precipitation presents many hazards for animals. Pets moving through deep snow or on icy surfaces may develop torn muscles, bone fractures and head injuries. Drifting snow may reach or surpass the height of fencing so dogs could easily escape from their property. To prevent this catastrophe from occurring, owners are advised to dig a trench within the perimeter of fenced areas where drifting has occurred, recheck the trenches periodically and re-dig if additional drifting occurs. For dog owners whose property is enclosed by an electric fencing system, the battery in the dog’s collar may need to be replaced. Water-loving dogs need to be walked on leash to prevent them from jumping into frozen or partially frozen ponds and lakes. A playful plunge could sadly result to the loss of a beloved pet.