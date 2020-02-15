Pet Wise: Important to safely introduce dogs and cats that will be sharing a home

Because dogs and cats are very scent-oriented, rub the cat gently with a soft cloth to collect its scent and do the same with the dog. Place the cat-scented cloth with the dog and the dog-scented cloth with the cat so they become familiar with each other’s aroma! Keep the dog and cat in separate areas of the home. The cat would benefit from having a carrier for car travel and the dog would benefit from having a crate to snooze in when you are not home to supervise your pet s and could prevent damage to your home.