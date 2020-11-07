Coming Attractions: Jazz, films and holiday traditions return to the Carroll Arts Center

Beginning Nov. 27 and running through Dec. 6, we present the 23rd annual Festival of Wreaths. This silent auction features a display of extraordinarily unique wreaths that range from whimsical to wacky to wonderful. They make great gifts or memorable seasonal decor for your home. Many also come with special items like gift cards and one-of-a kind experiences. This festive event is one of the arts council’s most important fundraisers. Depending on current CDC guidelines, the arts council still plans to hold the in-person display. To ensure everyone gets to see all the entries, the bidding has moved online. Go to festivalofwreaths.com for more information on how to bid online. Thanks to PNC Bank, New Windsor State Bank and the Carroll County Times for sponsoring this event.