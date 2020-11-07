Coming Attractions: Jazz, films and holiday traditions return to the Carroll Arts Center

We are thrilled that the Carroll Arts Center is open after being closed since March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. We reopened with exhibits in the galleries in June, but our theater remained closed, giving us time to renovate it with new paint, lights, carpet, fresh curtains and a new stage floor.
We also took the time to plan the safest way to bring live events back to Carroll County. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, we have limited the capacity of the theater to 60 people, less than 25% of the total seats, so no parties sit closer than 6 feet. We have also implemented ushered seating to be sure guests don’t have to crawl over one another. For a full list of our COVID-19 precautions, go to carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
With safety first, we feel comfortable offering some amazing live performances. Here’s what’s happening:
Now playing
If you’re a jazz lover, Third Wednesday Jazz with the Leister Quartet is back! This month, they are joined by Cliff Thompson, a Maryland-based jazz trumpeter. They take the stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Tickets are $10, and 40% of the ticket sales will support a local charity. Thanks to Brooke Owen Real Estate for sponsoring this series.
The Film Lovers in Carroll County present “The Biggest Little Farm” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. This film follows a couple through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. The desolate land they purchase is transformed. As is the November tradition, FLICC invites you to bring a nonperishable food item with you when you come. Thanks to Performance Food Group for sponsoring this film. Tickets are $7 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors.
Although we are operating at a reduced capacity, we are excited to still have a couple of holiday programs. Players on Air will present “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 12, and 3 p.m. Dec. 13. New to the arts center this year, Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in this lavish and thrilling musical adaptation of the Dickens classic. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for students and seniors.
We are also thrilled to be able to carry on a Carroll Arts Center tradition with “A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas.” What do you get when you pair the beloved animated holiday film with a live performance of the film’s Vince Guaraldi jazz score? Holiday magic! This festive show features the renowned Eric Byrd Trio at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 and 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 19. Tickets are $16 for adults, and $12 for students and seniors. Thanks to Woodhaven Building and Development and New Windsor State Bank for sponsoring.
A view from the gallery
Don’t start your holiday shopping until you visit the 12th annual Gallery of Gifts, where we transform the Tevis Gallery into a special cash-and-carry exhibit that resembles a holiday boutique rather than a traditional gallery show. Twenty artists will display their festive wares, from inexpensive stocking stuffers, holiday decor and traditional arts and crafts to truly elegant special gifts. Local and regional artists provide a distinct flavor of fashion, fantasy and whimsy. We have spaced exhibitors to accommodate social distancing. Thanks to Farmers and Merchants Bank for sponsoring this holiday exhibit.
Beginning Nov. 27 and running through Dec. 6, we present the 23rd annual Festival of Wreaths. This silent auction features a display of extraordinarily unique wreaths that range from whimsical to wacky to wonderful. They make great gifts or memorable seasonal decor for your home. Many also come with special items like gift cards and one-of-a kind experiences. This festive event is one of the arts council’s most important fundraisers. Depending on current CDC guidelines, the arts council still plans to hold the in-person display. To ensure everyone gets to see all the entries, the bidding has moved online. Go to festivalofwreaths.com for more information on how to bid online. Thanks to PNC Bank, New Windsor State Bank and the Carroll County Times for sponsoring this event.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Judy Morley is the executive director of the Carroll County Arts Council. Her Coming Attractions column appears weekly in Life & Times. Reach her at judy@carrollcountyartscouncil.org.