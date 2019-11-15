I couldn’t believe what I had just witnessed and, admittedly, I felt anger about the possibility of the children being used as a scam to get money. As we progressed onto our next stop — Panera Bread — I became ashamed that we hadn’t stopped because, after all, whatever the need, innocent children were involved. And who am I to judge the parents when I have no idea of what their situation is? I imagine pride would be the least of my concerns if I needed to put food on the table or to have a warm place for my family to live.