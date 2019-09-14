Merritt: Enjoying the family milestones in life while trying to slow them down

The scenes in my head continue just like the photos in our digital photo frame — given to me as a present — that sits in my office. When I am writing, between thoughts, I glance at the family images that change about every six seconds and I’m surprised to see how much our grandsons have grown since then. Though it seems that about two years have passed since I received that present, I just calculated that it’s been 10 years ago and I’ve never gotten around to changing the pictures inside the frame. I don’t think I ever will.