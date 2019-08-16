Merritt: Long-time Beetle fan already missing the out-of-production VW Bug

I’ve been disappointed ever since last month, when I read about the last of the Volkswagen Beetles being manufactured in a factory in Puebla, Mexico. Having been around since the late 1930s, it was one of those cars I thought would be able to hold its own among the SUVs and pick-up trucks that seem to surround me on the road. After all, it had always been good on mileage, was easy to get into small spaces and was affordable — the very same reasons why I purchased a used one in 1962.