Merritt: Does it bring me joy? Pandemic provides a time to keep and a time to cast away.

Our son once told me I was the most sentimental person he knew and I’ve been reflecting on that. Just because I keep a leather key chain he had given me when he was 10 years old — which he happened to notice displayed on a kitchen shelf — does not mean that I’m like a Hallmark Channel junkie. (Even though I watch — only from October through the Christmas season.) And just because on that same shelf I’ve alternately displayed art work that my children and grandchildren have made, does not make me that soppy. (It brings me joy.)