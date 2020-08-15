Merritt: Does it bring me joy? Pandemic provides a time to keep and a time to cast away.

During this pandemic season of clean-out-your-closets, drawers, shelves and cabinets, I’ve been entering the long drive-through line at Goodwill on a weekly basis.
Shelf after shelf, drawer after drawer, I’ve obediently held fast to the famous quote, “Does it spark joy?” from the mistress of decluttering, Marie Kondo, author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” She believes that if the item you are holding in your hand doesn’t create happiness, toss it.
No problem, I exclaimed to myself as I began organizing the buffet in my dining room. I’ll simply donate my unwantables to Goodwill.
Do those pretty dessert plates — some vintage — bring me joy? With hesitation, the answer was I guess not; Does the beautiful silver candelabra make me happy? I don’t think so; it needs to be polished. How about all of those wonderfully scented candles? Hmm, maybe not. And so, I started packing my “collectibles” (I hate the word, “stuff”) into one of the many banana boxes I begged for from the food store.
Since many of these things haven’t been used for years, I can no longer truthfully say that they bring me joy. Hopefully, someone else will feel that joy and that makes the parting from what once were my favorite things such sweet sorrow
Onto the next purge — my clothes closet. Because of the virus, I haven’t worn that new spring dress I purchased in February that I wasn’t so sure of to begin with and since our springs are short, I decided to put it in the box. Ultimately, I had to try things on, and the things that no longer fit were no longer saved for a time when I would be 10 pounds lighter. Did THAT make me happy? Heck no, and so the clothing went into the box.
I had problems with a few more favorites I had been hanging onto, like my tennis skirt. It served me well when I was playing tennis. I haven’t picked up a racket for 10 years, though every time I cleaned my closet, I believed I would start playing again. It never happened. Holding the skirt up to my waist, I smiled, thinking of past games, and then tossed it before I changed my mind — another tip from another decluttering expert.
So far, I’ve been making steady progress, though I have a long way to go.
I’ve been eyeing the kitchen cabinets to rid them of the endless supply of coffee mugs. There’s also a linen closet filled with vintage tablecloths, napkins, pillowcases, tea towels and all of the things collected through the years — each with its own story — that’s starting to fade as time goes on. (Did I purchase those pillowcases from the Metrolina Expo Flea Market in Charlotte, North Carolina, or did I buy it at auction?) When it’s time, I’ll try to figure out which pieces of linen brings me more joy.
I’m not a hoarder, mind you. For the most part, I’ve a place for everything. That’s why the huge hutch in my living room is looming like a dark cloud in my mind. It’s the designated spot that’s chock full of photo albums and shoeboxes overflowing with pictures that never made it into albums.
I’ve been putting off going through this vast collection — in essence, pictures of our family’s lives such as birthdays, our son’s first haircut, our daughter’s ballet recital, and more firsts of our grandsons'.
Our son once told me I was the most sentimental person he knew and I’ve been reflecting on that. Just because I keep a leather key chain he had given me when he was 10 years old — which he happened to notice displayed on a kitchen shelf — does not mean that I’m like a Hallmark Channel junkie. (Even though I watch — only from October through the Christmas season.) And just because on that same shelf I’ve alternately displayed art work that my children and grandchildren have made, does not make me that soppy. (It brings me joy.)
Nonetheless, I decided to purchase the book, “The Sentimental Person’s Guide to Decluttering,” by Claire Middleton. The chapter I was most interested in was what to do with treasured photos. The suggestion? Take more pictures of the photos you have and store them in your computer or any number of technical ways. Really? I can’t imagine how long that would take me and to make matters worse, no one in my family has ever expressed the desire to look at old snapshots.
One exception is during the holidays when I put out a stack of loose photos from past Christmases in a bowl. Oddly, people have a tendency to pick up one or two, or three or four pictures, laughing about, for instance, a crazy ’70s outfit, or our children, unrecognizable as babies.
So as the dark cloud of happy photos descends upon me, I’m thinking of the time I’ll be spending pondering what once was — a first haircut, a ballerina with tennis shoes, our grandson’s ride with Paul and me on a roller coaster and our youngest grandson walking down a pier with his grandfather to go fishing. Every picture brings me joy.
According to Ecclesiastes 3 King James Version, “To everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under the heaven…
“A time to get and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away.”
