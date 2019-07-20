Merritt: Demise of postcards and letters shouldn’t stop us from writing to those we care about

Better, I believe, to take the time — be it at a desk or computer — to write to that special someone that could be a relative or a friend. It might even be relaxing — especially on a rainy or snowy day — to form words to inquire about an old friend. Ask him or her about activities, careers, family and all of the things you would like to know, because, after all, you care. Then you can relay news about what’s going on in your life.