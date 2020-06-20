Merritt: Quest to connect on Zoom takes turn into technological inferno

Searching Amazon and well-known retailers, I found computer names to give me even more of a headache. They included Asus 14″-R420MA and Asus 14″-L402YA-ES22. Did I want to do more research to find out the difference between the two? I relied on the limited descriptions and the reviews and attempted to order, but none were available. There were so many more computers that I tried to purchase — all of which weren’t in stock, due to the influx of stay-at-home employees and students.